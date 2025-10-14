If Pakistan tries to attack again, it will get bigger reply than Op Sindoor: Western Command chief

Jammu, Oct 14 (IANS) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj K. Katiyar said on Tuesday, if Pakistan tries to attack India in the future, they will get a bigger reply than Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Mega ex-servicemen rally here, Lt General Katiyar said, “Since the 1965 war to Operation Sindoor, new technology has come, while the courage of the Indian Army has not changed...Pakistan used a lot of drones recently, but no such attack was successful, even when they tried to attack Jammu airport and Pathankot airport. All their attacks were stopped by our anti-air guns."

“If Pakistan tries to attack again, they will get a bigger reply than Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The top Army officer said that unless Pakistan's mentality changes, it will continue to carry out attacks, and warned that "Operation Sindoor 2.0" can happen.

He noted that the Operation Sindoor successfully destroyed Pakistani airbases and posts, but that India is prepared for future attacks and will respond even more forcefully than last time.

The Western Command Chief warned that a future counter-operation, dubbed "Operation Sindoor 2.0," would be "deadlier" if Pakistan continues to engage in terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and involved targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Lt. General Katiyar emphasised that Pakistan's "way of thinking" must change, or it will continue to do what it has been doing so far, though the Indian Army is prepared to respond strongly to thwart its "nefarious designs".

The Lt. General was addressing the ex-servicemen to commemorate 60 years of the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

He said Operation Sindoor was successful due to the support from the administration, ex-servicemen and local people.

It must be mentioned that the Army guards the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 240-km-long International Border in the union territory is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

--IANS

sq/dpb