If Pak able to mediate Israel-Iran peace, why should anyone object to it: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, March 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, said on Thursday that nobody should have any objection if Pakistan’s mediation succeeds in bringing a truce in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Read More

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “If Pakistan has good relations with both Israel and Iran and if the US Vice-President is coming there to discuss the peace proposal through which peace can be brought in the region, why should you or me have any objection to it?"

It must be mentioned that Kashmir Valley has a sizeable population of Shia Muslims, with this community living together at many places.

After the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 in joint strikes by the US and Israel, both Shia and Sunni Muslims in Kashmir started widespread peaceful protests.

Despite the protesters showing restraint during their protests, authorities had to clamp restrictions to ensure that anti-social and anti-national elements were prevented from mingling with the crowd to create a law and order situation.

CM Omar Abdullah had rushed from Jammu to Srinagar to hold interactions with prominent citizens, social, religious and business community representatives to appeal for observing the mourning with dignity.

CM Omar Abdullah got a positive response from every section of society to his appeal and that interaction went a long way in restoring normalcy in the Valley.

People in the Valley and in the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory have been offering donations for the suffering people of Iran.

Despite India's appeals to the involved countries to stop hostilities, intense, unprecedented attacks have been taking place in Iran and Israel during the last 27 days.

--IANS

sq/rad