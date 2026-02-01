ICC welcomes Union Budget, hails focus on fast-tracked development of NE

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) The North East India Regional Council of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, stating that it places strong emphasis on advancing tourism, green mobility and accelerated development of the Northeastern Region.

The ICC expressed appreciation for the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, describing it as growth-oriented, inclusive and forward-looking.

The budget is well-positioned to encourage holistic socio-economic development across the Northeast, ICC, NER, Regional Director Ishantor Sobhapandit said.

The industry body noted that the Union Budget 2026-27 adopts the Ashtalakshmi development model for the Northeastern region, positioning it as a multidimensional growth engine through focused investments in connectivity, tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and industrial development.

The approach, ICC said, strengthens the region’s role as both a civilizational confluence and an emerging economic hub.

Mahesh Saharia, Chairman of the North East India Regional Council of ICC, said the budget for FY 2026-27 establishes a strong framework to promote socio-economic advancement in the region through enhanced capital investment, tourism promotion, improved trade and logistics, agricultural reforms, and sustained support for MSMEs.

Saharia particularly welcomed the announcement of a new scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits across six Northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.

The initiative aims to position the region as a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination through conservation of monasteries and heritage structures, establishment of pilgrimage interpretation centres, enhancement of pilgrim amenities, and improved access infrastructure.

He said the scheme would promote year-round tourism while preserving the region’s rich Buddhist heritage. He also appreciated the proposed high-speed rail link between Siliguri and Varanasi and the announcement of deploying 4,000 electric buses across the Northeastern region, stating that these measures would significantly strengthen public transport, improve last-mile connectivity and support environmentally sustainable mobility for residents and tourists alike.

The combined focus on heritage-led tourism and green infrastructure, he added, reflects a balanced and future-ready development strategy.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to regional development, Saharia welcomed the 47 per cent increase in allocation for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), raising the total outlay to Rs 5,915 crore. He said the enhanced funding would play a crucial role in strengthening infrastructure, social development and economic capacity across the region.

Saharia further welcomed the emphasis on industrial and rural growth under the Purvodaya initiative, including targeted interventions and special packages for Autonomous Councils, along with support for agriculture-based initiatives and rural value chains.

These measures, he said, would deepen local economic activity and promote inclusive growth across both urban and rural areas.

The continued focus on improving physical and logistical connectivity within the Northeast and with the rest of the country was also welcomed, as it will facilitate smoother movement of people and goods, improve market access and enhance integration with national and global value chains.

Meanwhile, Sarat Kumar Jain, Chairman of the Assam and Meghalaya state committee of ICC, termed the Union Budget 2026-27 a decisive step towards strengthening India’s economic resilience while ensuring balanced regional growth.

He said the budget’s emphasis on tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, education, skilling, exports and technology-driven growth is particularly significant for the North Eastern Region.

Jain noted that the focused push on spiritual tourism, green mobility and connectivity would position the Northeast as a sustainable and competitive destination, while investments in education, skill development and innovation would enable the region’s youth to participate meaningfully in emerging sectors.

He also welcomed the decision to upgrade national mental health institutes in Tezpur and Ranchi as regional apex centres, stating that strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast will help address emerging public health challenges and improve access to specialised care.

Reiterating its commitment, ICC said it would work closely with the Government of India, state governments and industry stakeholders to support effective implementation of the budget initiatives.

The chamber expressed strong optimism that the Union Budget 2026-27, with its focus on infrastructure, tourism, green mobility, manufacturing, agriculture, MSMEs, healthcare, education, exports and connectivity, will drive inclusive and sustainable growth across the Northeastern region.

