IB woman official suicide: Kerala HC raps police for failing to arrest absconding colleague

Kochi, May 22 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday questioned the state police on why Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Sukanth Suresh, alleged to have played a role in the suicide of his 24-year-old girlfriend and colleague, has not yet been arrested.

The court posed its query while considering his anticipatory bail plea, but also directed that he should not be arrested till Monday when the final orders on his plea will be given.

"This bail application was filed on April 3, 2025. It's almost going to be 2 months. You are not able to trace him despite all this? That means you're not keen on his arrest? There is no interim order, so then probably the police don't need him for custodial interrogation?" it asked.

The judge also asked if this lack of action is to be attributed to the fact that Suresh is an IB official.

"How long can a person abscond like this in these modern times... and if he's working in the intelligence Bureau, does that protect him from arrest?" the court orally observed.

Suresh has been on the run since March 24, when the woman official ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train in the state capital, after completing her night duty at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

After her parents revealed that their daughter was close to a colleague, the name of Suresh surfaced, and later, it was found out that she used to transfer her salary to him.

Soon after she was found dead and the police began their probe, it emerged that she was speaking to Suresh seconds before she jumped in front of the train.

Then, medical records have come out showing that the young woman had undergone an abortion last year, and the details have been provided to the police probe team by her father.

Even though the Kerala Police team tried to locate Suresh, all their attempts have failed as his house in Malappuram district has been found locked, with his parents also missing.

The two became close after they attended an in service training programme in Rajasthan last year and while her mother knew about their relation, her father came to know about it late.

Suresh was working at the Cochin International Airport.

