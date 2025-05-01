IAF to hold airshow on Ganga Expressway airstrip tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to carry out trials on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The IAF will showcase its operational readiness with take-off and landing exercises with its advanced fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage.

According to a release, the IAF will carry out these drills on Friday on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur, part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The exercise aims to assess the expressway's potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies.

"Notably, this will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force's training and rehearsal base," the release read.

To ensure comprehensive security, around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the airstrip. In preparation for the air show, the Indian Air Force has taken over operational control of the airstrip, with personnel from the Air Force and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) coordinating efforts.

According to the district administration, the air show will be conducted in two phases--during the day and at night--to test the strip's night landing capabilities. Fighter jets will perform low fly-pasts at an altitude of just one meter, followed by landing and take-off drills. The same sequence will be repeated from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State for Cooperation JPS Rathore, public representatives, and senior Air Force officials will also attend.

"The Ganga Expressway is set to become Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway equipped with an airstrip facility. Previously, airstrips have been constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, and the Bundelkhand Expressway near Etawah. These strategically located airstrips serve as alternative runways for the Indian Air Force during wartime or emergencies," the release read.

However, the Ganga Expressway stands out as the first in Uttar Pradesh and across the country to offer night landing capabilities. This advancement will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's ability to conduct operations around the clock.

"The upcoming air show will assess the expressway's readiness for use as an alternate runway and demonstrate the IAF's rapid response capability and strength in executing multi-domain operations," the release read.

This exercise marks a crucial step in reinforcing India's defence preparedness. Leveraging strategic infrastructure, such as the Ganga Expressway, underscores a new era of civil-military synergy and enhances the nation's military strategy. (ANI)

