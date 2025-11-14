IAF meet on electronic warfare discusses indigenisation opportunities

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Potential areas in Electronic Warfare systems which offer promising indigenisation opportunities to the industry and academia were discussed at an IAF conference held here on Friday, said an official.

In his inaugural address at the conference themed 'Leveraging Technology for Universal Modular Scalable Architecture for EW Systems', Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, brought out the importance of Open System Architecture and its standardisation to make Electronic Warfare systems upgradable while decreasing costs and delivery times.

Towards this, the Air Marshal stressed the importance of concerted synergy amongst various stakeholders encompassing academia, DPSUs and Indian Private Industries.

Many academicians, representatives from DRDO and DPSUs and industrial partners from defence equipment manufacturing industries participated in the conference.

Air Commodore V Krishna Kumar, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot Najafgarh, New Delhi, highlighted the potential areas in EW systems which offer promising indigenisation opportunities to the industry and academia.

Earlier, the IAF Media Coordination Centre said in a statement on X, “An Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed at about 1425 Hr near Tambaram, Chennai, on Friday.”

“The pilot ejected safely, and no damage to civil property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” said the statement.

In a related development, the Indian Army said in a statement that the 8th edition of the biennial joint bilateral Exercise Ajeya Warrior between the Indian Army and the British Army will be conducted from November 17 to 30 at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

“The exercise aims to strengthen operational synergy in joint Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the #UN mandate. It reflects the shared commitment of #India and the #UnitedKingdom towards global peace and security, while further deepening #DefenceCooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between both armies,” said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army).

--IANS

rch/dan