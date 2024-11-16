IAC urges GOI and OEMs to adopt auto LPG as a 'Net Zero Hero'

New Delhi [India]: As LPG Week 2024, organized by the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA), approaches, Suyash Gupta, Director General of the Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC), has called upon the Government of India and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to embrace Auto LPG as a cleaner and more cost-effective fuel alternative.

Describing Auto LPG as a "Net Zero Hero," Gupta emphasized its transformative environmental and economic benefits in the push toward a cleaner automotive energy landscape.

The global event, taking place from November 18-22 in Cape Town, South Africa, will bring together leaders from over 300 companies across 125 countries to explore advancements in LPG and Autogas.

A key highlight of the conference, Autogas Day on November 21, will feature expert panels, exhibitions, and virtual discussions focused on the competitive and environmental advantages of Autogas worldwide.

Gupta said, "Auto LPG emits 20per cent less CO2 than petrol, 60per cent less than diesel, and produces minimal particulate matter (PM) with significantly lower NOx emissions, making it a powerful tool to reduce air pollution and public health issues."

He added, "Moreover, Auto LPG is approximately 40per cent cheaper than petrol, with conversion costs for petrol vehicles around Rs30,000 -- far less than the Rs3-5 lakh expense of converting to electric vehicles (EVs)."

In addition to its environmental benefits, Gupta stressed the economic edge of Auto LPG. "It is approximately 40per cent cheaper than petrol, and converting petrol vehicles to Auto LPG costs around Rs30,000 -- a fraction of the Rs3-5 lakh expense for electric vehicle (EV) conversions," he explained.

For OEMs, adopting Auto LPG offers a cost-effective path to meet stricter emission norms while addressing growing demand for affordable, eco-friendly fuel alternatives. "Auto LPG conversion and infrastructure costs are significantly lower compared to EVs and CNG, giving OEMs a competitive edge," Gupta noted.

Gupta highlighted, "Despite the huge success of the Ujjwala Yojana which has improved LPG infrastructure availability in the country and having over 1,500 Auto LPG stations, India's usage is only 0.35 million tonnes, underscoring the vast opportunity for expansion."

Gupta pointed out that India consumes only 0.35 million tonnes of Auto LPG annually, compared to over 25 million tonnes globally, where more than 27 million vehicles run on Auto LPG.

Gupta reiterated IAC's commitment to promoting sustainable fuel alternatives and urged policymakers to integrate Auto LPG into India's fiscal and environmental policies.

"To achieve India's environmental and economic objectives, we need fiscal incentives and a supportive policy framework for Auto LPG," he said. (ANI)