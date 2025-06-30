I will remain indebted to him: Ramesh Kharmale after PM Modi features him in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Pune, June 30 (IANS) Ramesh Kharmale, a former Indian Army soldier and current forest guard in Maharashtra's Forest Department on Monday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for featuring his environmental efforts in the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The recognition, he said, has not only honoured him but will inspire many more to contribute towards environmental conservation.

“My family and I will remain indebted to the Prime Minister for mentioning me in 'Mann Ki Baat'. It is a great honour,” Kharmale said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

On Sunday, PM Modi lauded the dedication of Kharmale, a resident of Khodad village in Junnar taluka of Pune district, who has been working tirelessly with his family to revive barren hills through afforestation and water conservation. The Prime Minister highlighted how Kharmale’s consistent efforts — digging trenches, planting trees, and constructing an Oxygen Park — have led to the return of birdlife and wildlife in the region.

“Pune’s Ramesh Kharmale goes to the hills of Junnar with his family, clears bushes, digs trenches to conserve water, and sows seeds,” said PM Modi in the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

“In just two months, he created 70 trenches and several ponds. He is also developing an Oxygen Park, and as a result, the hills are witnessing the return of birds and wildlife.”

Kharmale’s life has been rooted in service — first to the nation, and now to nature. He served in the Indian Army for 17 years and retired in 2012. After retirement, he briefly worked at a bank, but quickly realised his heart lay in serving people and the environment.

He started an academy to train the youth for the armed forces, helping many join the Indian Army. However, his passion for nature eventually led him to take the Forest Department examination, following which he became a forest guard.

His transformation from soldier to environmental crusader began on Dhamankhel Hill, near Junnar. In just two months, he and his wife Swati put in over 300 hours of labour to dig 70 water-absorbent trenches stretching a total of 412 metres.

These trenches allowed over 800,000 litres of rainwater to seep into the ground during a single monsoon season, significantly improving the area’s water table.

But Kharmale’s mission didn’t stop at water conservation. He also planted approximately 450 trees on the same hill. With a vision of creating a sustainable ecosystem, he began developing an ‘Oxygen Park’ featuring a variety of plant species to promote biodiversity.

His dedication extended to fire prevention as well — he made special arrangements to protect the area from wildfires and frequently trekked up the hill during summer to water the plants. Injured birds and animals were also treated by him, a responsibility he considers part of his duty.

“When the PM mentioned my name in 'Mann Ki Baat', I didn’t even know. I was busy working, as usual. People started calling me and I was surprised and deeply honoured,” Kharmale said.

He continued, “If such a small effort of mine can get recognition from the Prime Minister, then I believe many others will be inspired to join in. I’ve always believed in the importance of conserving forests and water, something I learned from my school days and during my 17 years in the Indian Army.”

Kharmale explained how his decision to move back to Junnar’s rural tribal region opened his eyes to the lack of year-round agricultural opportunities in the area.

“Paddy is cultivated only during the rainy season. The rest of the year, the land and the people remain idle. That’s when I thought I must do something. My family has supported me immensely — my wife Swati comes with me to work, and even our children help after school. They say it’s good for health and for nature.”

Kharmale said he hopes the Prime Minister visits the tribal area to see firsthand the environmental work being carried out.

“It would motivate me and the people here even more. Such work should continue without interruption. A person can survive for days without food or water, but you can’t live even a moment without oxygen. So we must work for the environment.”

He also highlighted how his friends, parents, and extended community have supported his efforts. “It’s not just about planting trees — it’s about creating a movement. We’re working for the future.”

Kharmale often shares the story of a small bird who, when it sees a forest fire, carries water in its beak to try and put it out.

“People laugh at the bird, but it doesn’t stop. It believes this is its forest, and it must try to save it. In the same way, this hill and this forest are my family, and I work for them —no matter what others say.”

He believes that even small efforts, like planting a tree, can make a big difference.

“Everyone should plant at least four trees for the future. The trees we plant today will give our children the clean air they need tomorrow.”

His story stands as a shining example of how individual determination can bring about significant environmental transformation. His message is clear: No effort is too small when it comes to saving the environment.

Kharmale’s inclusion in 'Mann Ki Baat' has generated a wave of pride in his local community and inspired others to join hands in environmental initiatives. He remains humble and focussed, dedicating his work to a cause much larger than himself.

“I never did this for recognition. I did it because it needed to be done,” he said.

“But now that the Prime Minister has acknowledged it, I feel a greater responsibility to continue and inspire more people.”

As Ramesh Kharmale continues his journey of environmental service, he exemplifies the spirit of selfless dedication to nature and community. His life story is a reminder that true patriotism extends beyond the battlefield — it thrives in every act of service to society and the environment.

--IANS

jk/rad