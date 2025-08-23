'I too aspired to become space scientist, but destiny made me enter politics', says Raj Dy CM Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Aug 23 (IANS) The National Space Day was celebrated in a historic manner at Jantar Mantar -- the UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Organised jointly by the Rajasthan Tourism Department and Space India, the event marked a major step towards establishing Rajasthan as a hub of astro tourism.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari attended as the chief guest at the event and congratulated scientists, students and citizens present.

"Today is a proud moment as, after nearly 300 years, the grand instruments of Jantar Mantar have once again been used for live astronomical observations. I too once dreamed of becoming a space scientist, though my journey took me into politics," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She added that the celebration was organised with the inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, combining science, culture and history.

"This is not only a scientific achievement but also a revival of India's deep astronomy tradition. The journey from the instruments of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh to Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan reflects our rich heritage and modern achievements," she said.

During the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) exhibition, witnessed water rocketry demonstrations, and experienced live telescope-based space observations.

A series of activities were held throughout the day, including lectures on astronomy, safe solar observation, a space quiz, water rocket launches, interactive science zones and art exhibitions on space themes.

Rajasthan-born ISRO scientists also inspired students by sharing their knowledge and experiences.

Rajasthan Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar encouraged students and enthusiasts, while Space India founder and Chief Managing Director Sachin Bahmba emphasised that for the first time, Jantar Mantar's ancient instruments were used for live astronomical observation.

Deputy Chief Minister Kumari concluded that Rajasthan, known worldwide for its forts and palaces, is now also proving itself as a land of knowledge and scientific vision -- where heritage and modern space science together inspire a brighter future.

