I-T begins probe into IUML MP’s assets; Madras HC seeks counter-affidavit

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it has initiated an independent investigation into allegations of income suppression, misrepresentation, and unlawful enrichment against Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament K. Navas Kani of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

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Appearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan, Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan, assisted by senior standing counsel A.P. Srinivas, submitted that the department had already summoned the MP for questioning.

He said Navas Kani had appeared before officials and submitted certain documents in his defence, while also seeking additional time to furnish further records. “The department will continue its investigation and take action in accordance with the law,” the ASG told the court, suggesting that the writ petition could be disposed of by recording these submissions.

However, the Bench noted that it had earlier directed the legislator to file a counter-affidavit in response to the petition.

Accordingly, the court instructed the MP’s counsel to submit the counter-affidavit by March 26, observing that the response could assist the I-T Department in its ongoing probe.

The case arises from a writ petition filed by Tirunelveli-based advocate K. Venkatachalapathy, who has alleged significant discrepancies in the assets declared by the MP in election affidavits filed in 2019 and 2024.

According to the petitioner, Navas Kani’s assets, as well as those of his family members, witnessed a steep and disproportionate increase during his first term in Parliament. The affidavit claims that despite having limited known sources of income -- primarily remuneration as a company director and rental income earned by his wife -- the MP’s family reported a net surplus of only Rs 5.74 lakh during the five years, while acquiring assets worth Rs 20.84 crore.

The petitioner has alleged that such a sharp rise in wealth indicates misuse of official position and possible misappropriation of public funds allocated for constituency development, resulting in unlawful enrichment.

He further informed the court that he had submitted a representation to the I-T Department on December 10, 2025, but alleged inaction prompted him to approach the judiciary.

The petitioner also disclosed that a separate writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the same allegations is currently pending.

The High Court is likely to take up the matter again after the MP files his counter-affidavit later this month.

--IANS

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