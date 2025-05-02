"I should hold your hands so that your life changes too...," Prashant Kishor addresses gathering for upcoming election

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], May 2 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday addressed the gathering, sharing his journey from a political strategist to a leader dedicated to public welfare.

After stepping away from his position as a political advisor, he has started on a new mission focused on enhancing the quality of life for individuals in his community.

"My name is Prashant Kishor. I am not a political leader. I am the son of an ordinary family in Bihar. My grandfather used to drive a bullock cart here in Bihar, and he was a labourer. My father was a government doctor...People tell me that in the last 10 years, whoever's hands I held, whoever I advised, emerged victorious and became king...However, after doing that for 10 years, I left that job three years ago...I led tall leaders and big parties to victory in 10 years, but that doesn't change the lives of the public. So I left...I felt that when God has blessed me with this knowledge and power that lives of those whom I advise change, that they emerge victorious and become king, I thought I should advise the people of Bihar once, that I should hold your hands so that your life changes too..," he said.

On April 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents participating in a national-level training programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi.

According to sources, the ECI has stepped up efforts to conduct a smooth, free, and fair election set to take place later this year.

A high-stakes contest is expected in Bihar, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- which includes the Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- will face off against the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The opposition alliance includes the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left parties.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

