I seek to become member of RS in elections being held this time: Nitish Kumar announces

Patna, March 5 (IANS) In a dramatic development in Bihar politics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has put all speculation to rest by announcing his candidature for the Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Taking to the social media platform X, Nitish Kumar addressed the people of the state, writing that for more than two decades, they have consistently reposed trust and support in him, enabling him to serve Bihar with dedication.

He credited the people’s faith for Bihar’s progress and enhanced respect at the national level, expressing gratitude once again for their continued backing.

Nitish Kumar stated that since the beginning of his parliamentary career, he had aspired to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature and Parliament.

In that spirit, he announced his decision to seek election to the Rajya Sabha in the current election.

Assuring the people of his continued commitment, Nitish Kumar said his relationship with the citizens of Bihar would remain intact and that his resolve to work towards building a developed Bihar would not waver.

He added that he would extend full support and guidance to the new government that would be formed.

The announcement has triggered intense political activity across the state.

As discussions about his Rajya Sabha move gained momentum, murmurs of dissent reportedly surfaced within the Janata Dal(United) ranks.

In response to the rising political temperature, security was significantly tightened around the Chief Minister’s residence.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at both main gates, and patrols were intensified in the surrounding areas.

Security forces were placed on high alert, with the entire vicinity resembling a high-security zone.

Since morning, the JD(U) workers gathered outside the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogans of “Nitish Kumar Zindabad”.

The workers made it clear that they support Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with many stating that the public mandate was given to him as Chief Minister.

The development marks a major turning point in Bihar’s political landscape, as Nitish Kumar’s shift to the Rajya Sabha could potentially reshape the leadership structure in the state and signal a new phase in his political journey.

--IANS

ajk/dpb