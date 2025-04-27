"I said war is inevitable, but did not say there should be no war": Karnataka CM Siddaramiah clarifies "not in favour of war" remark

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Sunday clarifying his "not in favour of war" statement said that he war was inevitable, and must be done with Pakistan.

"I said that it (war) is inevitable, but it must be done with Pakistan, but I did not say that there should be no war. It is the responsibility of the central government to provide security, 26 people died in the incident... I said there should not be a war immediately..." Siddaramiah said addressing mediapersons.

On April 26, the Chief Minister had said that he was not in favour of war with Pakistan and cited concerns regarding "security lapse" in the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were gunned down.

He advocated for strengthening security in the Kashmir valley to ensure peace.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Karnataka Chief Minister stated that his government would take steps to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state are sent back as per the instructions of the central government.

"Steps will be taken to send back Pakistani citizens as per the instructions of the central government. Information will be obtained about the number of Pakistanis in various cities of the state," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister's remarks had invited severe criticism from the BJP.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured. (ANI)

