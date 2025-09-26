'I Love Mahakal' campaign launched in Bhopal following 'I Love Muhammad' row

Bhopal: Amid ongoing tensions surrounding the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign across several states, a new initiative titled ‘I Love Mahakal’ has been launched in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The campaign began on Friday with posters displayed prominently near the temple in front of Chameli Baba’s tomb in the city. It has been initiated by the Jagrit Hindu Manch.

BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani stated, “We are running this campaign through the Jagrit Hindu Manch. This is not against the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign. For us, all 365 days are festivals. We also put up such posters during Ganesh Chaturthi. This is simply an expression of our love for Lord Mahadev. Every religion is free to express its devotion. But Sanatan Dharma is the oldest religion. Our culture is different.”

IANS spoke to a saint involved in the campaign.

He said, “We are trying to raise awareness about traditional values. We want to elevate Sanatan Dharma. Just as Muslims are expressing love for Prophet Muhammad, we too are free to express devotion to our deities.”

The 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, which started with a banner in Uttar Pradesh, has since spread to Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Maharashtra. In response, several online movements within the Hindu community have emerged, promoting love for deities such as Lord Ram, Hanuman, Mahadev, and Ganesh.

The controversy began on September 4 during a Barawafat procession in Rawatpur village, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). A lit board displaying "I Love Muhammad" was installed along the route of the procession for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Tensions arose when local Hindu groups objected, claiming the banner represented a new tradition that disrupted the balance in a mixed neighbourhood where festivals like Ram Navami had traditionally been celebrated. Accusations followed, with Hindu groups alleging that Muslim youths tore down their posters, while Muslim groups claimed they were targeted for expressing devotion.

Police intervened, removing the board in an attempt to restore peace. The incident led to protests, FIRs, and arrests in several locations.

--IANS