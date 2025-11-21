I have done nothing wrong, says KTR after Governor's nod for prosecution

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma allowed the prosecution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao in the Formula E race case, the former minister reiterated on Friday that he has done nothing wrong.

"Law will take its own course. Let it take. We have no objection," he said in reply to a question at a press conference.

"I have said this many times, I have done nothing wrong," he said and reiterated that he is ready for a lie-detector test.

In the past, KTR had dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to face a lie-detector test along with him.

He had said that since Revanth Reddy also has an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case against him, he was ready to undergo a lie-detector test with him.

KTR appeared before the ACB four times in the Formula E race case relating to alleged misuse of Rs 54.88 crore public funds when BRS was in power.

KTR alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is attempting to execute a colossal Rs 5 lakh crore land scam under the newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP).

Describing it as one of the biggest land scams in India, KTR strongly asserted that the policy was designed solely to benefit a network of politically connected middlemen, relatives, and real estate groups close to the Chief Minister.

KTR stated that the HILTP, presented by the Congress government as a land regularisation and transformation initiative, is, in reality, a deliberate strategy to convert thousands of acres of high-value industrial land into multi-use real estate at deeply discounted rates.

The BRS leader disclosed that the policy seeks to regularise nearly 9,292 acres of prime industrial clusters in key areas like Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar, and Azamabad. Given the current open market value of these lands - estimated at Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore per acre - the total market value stands between Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

KTR raised deep suspicion over the "extraordinary speed" at which the policy is being processed: applications in seven days, approvals in seven days, and full regularisation in 45 days. "Why this lightning speed? Why this rush?" KTR asked.

He alleged that "Revanth Reddy's brothers, followers, and middlemen have already entered into pre-arranged agreements for these lands," claiming that deals were struck even before the policy received final approval.

"Revanth is attempting to hand over these lands for just 30 per cent of the government's outdated SRO rate, while the market value of them is multiple times higher," he said. He alleged that even the SRO value is not being collected fully.

KTR reminded the public that industrial lands were historically allotted at very low or subsidised rates to promote employment and economic activity. In many cases, these lands were acquired from farmers specifically for industrial purposes.

"The intention was to create jobs and boost production. But now, those very lands, acquired from the people, are being regularised for private profit," he said.

KTR recalled rejecting similar proposals from brokers and landowners during the BRS regime because "public land cannot be given away cheaply for private benefit.”

KTR issued a stern warning to industrialists and developers entering into deals based on the HILTP: "Industrialists who purchase land under this policy will face serious legal troubles in the future. These transactions will not stand. The land will be taken back."

He stated that the BRS government, upon returning to power, will reverse the regularisation, initiate a full-fledged inquiry, and ensure criminal action against everyone involved in the scam.

He challenged the BJP to oppose the policy and warned the people of Telangana to remain vigilant against what he termed "daylight robbery" of public assets.

KTR alleged that the state Congress and the Centre were running a joint venture government with both parties backing each other's corruption.

--IANS