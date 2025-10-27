'I have blessings of my mother, father,' says Tej Pratap Yadav (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) National President of Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, speaking about the importance of family blessings in his political journey said that he has the blessings of his father, Lalu Yadav and mother Rabri Devi.

Tej Pratap Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke candidly about his commitment to the people of Mahua, his focus on grassroots development, and his disregard for political showmanship.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: People in Bihar often claim to be facing unemployment and hardship. What is your view on the current situation?

Tej Pratap Yadav: The people are distressed and worried; they need employment. Here, who will become the Chief Minister depends on the people. The people decide, whoever they give power to, the Janshakti Janata Dal will establish itself here. I have worked a lot in Mahua. Earlier, people used to visit Patna for medical treatment, but now the situation has changed; they get treatment here in Mahua itself. I have worked for their betterment. The people here want work; they want employment, but they do not get it.

There were no proper roads in Mahua. We have worked on development, including starting the work to open a medical college. Roads will also be built, and we will win.

IANS: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently made announcements about development. How do you respond to his statements?

Tej Pratap Yadav: All leaders make announcements, but it is Tej Pratap Yadav who has the ability to actually get them done. Go and see the medical college we have built. I don’t care what other leaders claim.

IANS: You often mention your family’s influence. How do you see your parents’ role and the people’s support in your political journey?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I have the blessings of my mother and father. First and foremost, I have the blessings of the people of Mahua. I don’t need any blessing greater than that.

IANS: What is your message to political leaders who, according to you, stay away from ground-level work?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Leaders who avoid ground-level work operate from air-conditioned rooms. Those who stay grounded remain connected to the land and we work on the ground.

IANS: How do you differentiate your political approach from others?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Those who stay grounded remain connected to the land. That’s why I chose to come on a bike to meet my people, instead of being like those leaders who move around in air-conditioned cars.

--IANS

rs/rad