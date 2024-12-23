New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday raised doubts about Arvind Kejriwal's ability to become the Chief Minister of Delhi, suggesting that it may not be possible for him to even become an MLA. Dikshit pointed out that even if Kejriwal takes the oath as CM, he will be unable to perform key duties due to the Supreme Court's instructions.

Dikshit said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) can't become the CM anyways, for him, I don't think it is possible to even become an MLA. In New Delhi, the fight will be between Congress and BJP... even if he takes oath as CM, he can't sign files, attend meetings, or go to the CM office, as per the Supreme Court's instructions. So, what will the CM do?"

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its latest promises under the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjivani Yojana, accusing the party of failing to deliver on key issues during its 10 years in power in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla questioned the AAP government's track record on pollution control, cleaning the Yamuna, and improving healthcare and education, dismissing the new initiatives as mere "election promises" aimed at winning votes ahead of upcoming elections.

"They were in power for 10 years but could not make Delhi pollution-free. They could not clean Yamuna by 2025. They used to talk about good hospitals and schools but could not do it. Now they are making new promises. What were they doing for 10 years?... These are just election promises made to the public in view of the elections," Poonawalla said.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in February, announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', which will begin across the national capital tomorrow. The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

"You don't have to queue anywhere. We will come to you for the registration process. Teams have been formed across Delhi to assist women with registration and to provide them with cards," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana, which aims to cover medical expenses for senior citizens above the age of 60, will also commence from today.

"Our team will go door to door to register beneficiaries for the Sanjeevani Yojana and the Mahila Samman Yojana. It is mandatory to have a Delhi voter ID card for registration. You can check on the website whether your vote has been cancelled," Kejriwal added.

He said that the two schemes will benefit 35 to 40 lakh women and about 15 lakh elderly. (ANI)

