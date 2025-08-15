I Day: Gujarat Home Minister honours freedom fighters, urges public to aid nation’s growth

Gandhinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi hoisted the national flag on Friday during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Ramkatha Maidan, Sector 11, Gandhinagar.

The event saw the participation of officials from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, police personnel, and school students, all proudly carrying the Tiranga, creating an atmosphere charged with patriotism.

The celebrations began with the ceremonial flag hoisting, followed by the singing of the national anthem. Attendees paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. The cultural segment of the event included vibrant dance performances themed on Operation Sindoor, which added grandeur to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Sanghavi remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, calling upon every citizen to actively contribute to the progress and development of the nation.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, he paid homage to the brave soldiers and said, “I am the son of that India which avenged the destroyed sindoor of the mothers and sisters of this country and eliminated the terrorists.”

He also highlighted the central government’s efforts and schemes aimed at the welfare of the people, encouraging citizens to make the most of these initiatives for collective growth.

Municipal officials, police forces, and school children participated with great enthusiasm, while a large number of local residents attended the event, turning it into a true celebration of national pride.

Independence Day in India, celebrated every year on August 15, holds profound significance in the nation’s history. It marks the dawn of a new beginning -- the liberation from over two centuries of British colonial rule. On this day in 1947, India was declared independent, and the reins of governance were handed over to the leaders of a free nation.

India’s independence was the result of a long and arduous struggle, a “tryst with destiny” achieved through the tireless efforts and ultimate sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. Their courage, resilience, and vision paved the way for the sovereignty that the nation enjoys today.

