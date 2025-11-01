‘I could not believe PM Modi was calling’: Venu Deshmukh on PM’s personal outreach to Teejan Bai

Durg (Chhattisgarh), Nov 1 (IANS) During his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on the state’s 25th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a heartfelt moment amid grand inaugurations to personally inquire about the health of renowned folk artist Teejan Bai. The Padma Vibhushan awardee, celebrated for her Pandwani performances that brought India’s folk storytelling tradition to the global stage, has faced health challenges.

PM Modi spoke to Teejan Bai’s daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh, for around 1 minute and 18 seconds, expressing concern and assuring the family of all possible support.

Sharing her experience and details, Venu Deshmukh told IANS that Teejan Bai is currently unable to eat solid food and is being given soup to maintain her nutrition. “The Prime Minister said he wanted to meet her in person, but due to certain reasons, he could not. Today, being in Chhattisgarh, he called to check on her well-being and offered help for anything needed,” she said.

She also noted that Teejan Bai’s entire family are admirers of PM Modi, making the gesture even more special. The call left the family deeply moved. I could not believe that PM Modi is calling, she remarked, adding, “A team of doctors visited the home to check Teejan ji after the call.” She lauded the Modi government’s massive operation towards ending Maoism in the state.

She told IANS that the Prime Minister assured the family of full support and asked them to contact him for any assistance needed, including for medical treatment.

Prime Minister Modi also called author Vinod Kumar Shukla to check on his health. Vinod Kumar Shukla’s son, Shashwat Shukla, shared that the Prime Minister spoke to his father over the phone to inquire about his health.

During the conversation, Vinod Kumar Shukla expressed his desire to return home in good health. “It feels good to see the Prime Minister of the country personally asking about the well-being of a writer,” Shashwat said.

Meanwhile, Durg District Collector Abhishek Singh and the SDM visited Teejan Bai’s residence in Ganiyari to check on her health. The family highlighted financial difficulties and requested a government job for a family member.

Teejan Bai, 73, has faced personal and financial struggles in recent years, including the loss of her sons and delays in pension support. The state government has provided Rs 5 lakh in assistance and arranged home-care equipment.

