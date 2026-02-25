'I cannot surrender before Congress': Akhil Gogoi on seat sharing for Assam polls

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, asserting that he would not "surrender" before the party.

Read More

Addressing the media, Gogoi said the negotiations have exposed "serious differences" and a "lack of mutual respect".

"I cannot surrender to the Congress. I am not someone who bends his spine for power. If this is how seat-sharing is done, how can an alliance survive?" he asked.

The Raijor Dal leader said his party had initially demanded 15 seats, but was offered only 13 by the Congress.

"Out of the 13 seats given to us, we are comfortable contesting only four. The rest are not acceptable. Then how can this be called an alliance?" Gogoi said.

Highlighting his party's electoral strength in several constituencies, Gogoi claimed that Raijor Dal candidates were in a stronger position than the Congress in Dhing and Naoboicha Assembly seats.

"In Naoboicha, our position is very strong. The Congress does not have strong candidates in these constituencies," he asserted.

Gogoi further said that Raijor Dal has capable and popular candidates in at least 24 constituencies in the Upper Assam region.

"We have good candidates across Upper Assam, but the Congress is unwilling to recognise this ground reality," he alleged.

Raising concerns over minority representation, the Raijor Dal MLA said his party had sought five minority-dominated seats, but was offered only one.

"We asked for five minority seats, but were given just one. This clearly shows the Congress' approach towards allies," Gogoi said.

He warned that alliances cannot function on unilateral decisions and added that respect, transparency and political honesty are essential for any partnership.

"An alliance cannot be run through imposition. There has to be dignity and equality among partners," he said.

The sharp remarks come amid ongoing negotiations among opposition parties in Assam to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

--IANS

tdr/svn