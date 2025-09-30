I am ready for an open debate: K'taka Dy CM to Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Responding to scathing attacks against him by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he is ready to engage an open debate with the Union Minister.

"Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is indulging only in hit-and-run politics against me. There must be an end to this. Let the media provide a suitable platform. I am ready to hold an open debate with Kumaraswamy," Shivakumar added.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking in response to queries from the media in Bengaluru.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy, on Sunday, alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will soon go to jail for the alleged misdeeds he has committed in connection with land deals.

When asked about Kumaraswamy's remark that "The day Shivakumar going to jail is near," Shivakumar said, "From the beginning, Kumaraswamy has been determined to put me in jail. He has been conspiring against me, and now again he has openly said that the day I will be jailed is near. After Navratri, I will give him a fitting reply."

"Kumaraswamy has expressed his wish. May it come true for him. The conspiracy by his family against my family is not new. Earlier too, they tried against my sister and brother. This must end. He has once again said that the day I will be jailed is near. I will reply to him. Let any reputed media house bring both of us together. Just as there was a T-20 match in Satanur earlier, let such a debate take place."

"I had challenged him to debate in the Assembly, but he ran away to Parliament. If they suggest a debate with some other leader of his party, I say there is no leader equal to me in their party. Therefore, let the media arrange a debate between us," Shivakumar said.

"I have invited him to a debate many times earlier; I am saying it again now. It should not be just hit-and-run. Let there be an open debate on the allegations he has made against me. I will place the records I have about his family, and let him place the documents he claims to have against me before the people," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"The power to send someone to jail lies only with a judge. Yet in my case, Kumaraswamy is speaking like a judge himself. He is acting like a judge while he too is running to the court," he remarked.

When asked about Kumaraswamy's suggestion that the state government should build trust with the Centre to secure more compensation including flood relief, Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy is a Union Minister. We are ready to send a delegation of the state under his leadership to meet the Central government and the Prime Minister."

"He has said he will set up industries in Mandya, Ramanagara and elsewhere in the state to generate employment. He has sought our cooperation. Wherever he is ready to establish industries, our government is prepared to extend full cooperation. Even if, as his son has said, they want to set up industries on their own land, we will grant approval."

On the allegation that the Bidadi township project was being done for real estate interests, Shivakumar said, "I don't need a lecture on real estate from him. I am from Bengaluru, and my property is in Bengaluru district itself. I haven't come from outside and purchased land here."

On the allegation that Brahmin lands were looted, he said, "Let Kumaraswamy even now file an official complaint and have it investigated. I have not stooped to such levels of poverty."

When asked about the allegation that the state government was not responding adequately to flood-affected areas, Shivakumar replied, "All the concerned Ministers have visited, and the Chief Minister himself has gone and inspected."

On whether a decision had been made to impose congestion fees in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "All of that is false. Some industrialists have suggested measures for the welfare of Bengaluru residents. Those who care about Bengaluru sometimes give suggestions, and we will review them. This must be a proposal placed before the BJP government at the Centre; we have received no such proposal."

When asked about poor road works near his official residence that had to be repaired again, Shivakumar retorted, "All the works in BJP MLAs' constituencies are of poor quality."

"Greetings of the Dusshera festival to the people of Karnataka. The state has received good rains, crops are flourishing. On behalf of the government and the party, I extend my wishes to all. We offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari to inaugurate the Dusshera celebrations. This time, the festival will be celebrated for 11 days. Goddess Durga removes sorrows. We are adorning the goddess with various embellishments and celebrating the festival. On Tuesday, Ayudha Puja was performed at the party office and at Vidhana Soudha," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"On the sudden demise of Assam's Zubeen Garg, a renowned music composer, singer in 40 languages, and an artist who could play 12 instruments, I pray for peace to his soul on behalf of the party. As per the party's instructions, I will be attending his condolence meeting on Wednesday. A great artist who achieved so much at a young age has left us. We will pay him due respects," he added.

--IANS

mka/khz