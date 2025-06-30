'I am not under pressure': V-P Dhankhar to former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, June 30 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, responded to comments made by the former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had hinted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Vice-President are under pressure.

Refuting Gehlot's claim, V-P Dhankhar said, "I am not under anyone's pressure. I neither exert pressure nor do I come under pressure."

Speaking at a programme organised by the Ex-MLAs Association at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, the Vice-President addressed Gehlot's remark directly, saying, "When a state government does not align with the Centre, allegations of pressure are often made. I want to make it clear that I am not working under any pressure."

"I was a little concerned -- not for myself, but for my friend, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister. In Rajasthan politics, he has been my oldest friend and a well-wisher. Our families also share a deep bond. Since he made a public statement, I'm responding publicly -- he need not worry. I work independently and freely," he said, referring to Gehlot's remarks.

V-P Dhankhar also defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying, "He cannot be under pressure. And how can a person who drinks the water of Rajasthan ever come under pressure? We work hard even in the toughest of situations."

He also quoted former Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and highlighted his extensive political career.

"The Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde ji, has been an MLA six times, served as Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, and has also been a Minister in the state government," V-P Dhankhar said, adding that: "What he said is absolutely accurate -- when the Governor is in the state, he often becomes a punching bag."

The Vice-President said, "If the state government is not aligned with the Centre, it becomes convenient to make accusations. Over time, this tendency has expanded -- even the Vice-President and the President have been drawn into such allegations."

Calling it a matter of deep concern, reflection, and constitutional philosophy, V-P Dhankhar remarked, "In my view, this is not right."

Speaking from the dias in Rajasthan, V-P Dhankhar emphasised the personal nature of his comments.

"I say this here, on the soil of Rajasthan, because this was said by a close and long-time friend. I have closely observed the work of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ji -- and I can say with conviction that he cannot be influenced or come under pressure. I work very closely with him."

Pointing to India's economic achievements, the Vice-President said, "India was once among the five fragile economies of the world. Today, it ranks among the four largest. The kind of progress India has made in the past decade has not been matched by any other major country."

Speaking on democracy and political dialogue while Reiterating the value of democratic discourse, V-P Dhankhar emphasised that the Opposition is not the enemy and stressed the need for debate and dialogue.

"Expression is the lifeblood of democracy," he said.

"If we reach a point where the opinion of others holds no value, then democracy loses its meaning. Listening to different viewpoints only makes us stronger."

He also clarified that his statements were not political.

"Every period in India's journey has seen progress. We should not compare one era with another. Instead, we should see how India has emerged on the global stage."

V-P Dhankhar also appealed, "My sincere request to everyone is that our Legislative Assemblies must uphold the highest standards of conduct. These institutions, often referred to as the temples of democracy, are expected to reflect the dignity, decorum, and discipline that democracy demands."

"When we look at the current state of affairs, there is a growing concern over the behaviour and actions taking place within these halls. It is troubling to witness conduct that erodes the sanctity of these institutions. If such practices continue, the public may begin to lose faith in the very foundations of our democratic structure. When respect fades in the temple of democracy, people may stop entering -- they may begin looking elsewhere for leadership and trust."

"This poses a serious challenge to our democratic framework. The solution lies in raising awareness and ensuring accountability."

"On this important day, former legislators can play a crucial role. With their experience, wisdom, and moral authority, they can guide the present and inspire the future -- helping to restore and uphold the standards that our democracy deserves."

--IANS

arc/khz