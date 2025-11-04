‘I am always at your service’: PM Modi to Syro-Malabar bishops

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met a delegation of senior bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church who met him in the national capital to discuss issues concerning the Church and the Christian community in India.

“I am always at your service,” the Prime Minister told the delegation.

The delegation, led by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, included Archbishop Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of the Faridabad Archdiocese and other senior bishops representing the Syro-Malabar Church.

In Kerala, three Churches owe their allegiance to the Pope, and the Syro-Malabar Church is the most powerful.

The meeting, described as cordial and constructive, focused on matters relating to the welfare of Christian minorities and their role in India’s social and developmental framework.

Kerala BJP leaders, including State President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and party leader Shone George, were also present during the meeting.

Following the interaction, Chandrasekhar told reporters that the meeting was primarily a courtesy call, during which the bishops raised broader concerns regarding micro-minority rights and community development.

“The Prime Minister listened attentively and assured the delegation that the government is open to dialogue on all issues,” Chandrasekhar said.

He added that the BJP’s approach was one of inclusivity and governance beyond religious lines.

“We do not see things through a religious prism. Our party serves all people, and the rule of law will always prevail. The BJP is, and will remain, a party of service,” the state president said.

The delegation of top Bishops has given a request to PM Modi to see that the Pope be invited to India.

Sources said the bishops appreciated the Prime Minister’s assurance and expressed hope for continued cooperation in areas of education, social welfare, and community engagement.

The meeting comes amid the Church’s growing engagement with national political leadership, reflecting an evolving dialogue between faith-based institutions and the government on matters of minority welfare, social harmony, and participatory development.

