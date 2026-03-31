Hydroponic weeds worth Rs 8.9 crore seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) DRI and Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized hydroponic weed valued at about Rs. 8.9 crore from two Indian passengers who arrived from Bangkok.

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Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Air Intelligence Unit A(IU) of Customs seized 25.45 kilograms of hydroponic weed.

Acting on an intelligence input, they detained two passengers arriving from Bangkok on Flight FD-118. During baggage checks, the officials found multiple packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance. They conducted a test, which confirmed the substance to be hydroponic weed, a high-potency variant of cannabis.

Officials seized the contraband and registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both passengers have been arrested.

The seizure was made as part of intensified surveillance on international drug trafficking routes.

Further investigations were conducted to identify the source, network and intended distribution of the contraband. Officials were probing possible links to international drug syndicates.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police busted a drug racket and arrested four accused.

KPHB Police Bust Drug Racket Near JNTU Metro Station – Four Held, Ganja, MDMA & LSD Seized

Acting on credible intelligence, personnel from the KPHB Police Station successfully busted a narcotics racket in KPHB Colony and apprehended four individuals involved in the illegal sale of drugs.

According to police, four suspects were found engaging in suspicious activity around a scooter. On interception and search, police recovered narcotic substances, including 150 grams of Ganja, 4 grams of MDMA, and 9 LSD blot papers from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Bendi Sai Bhanu Prakash (27), an IT employee; Saripalli Anoop Kumar alias Pandu (27), a private employee; Shobith Alenmani (25), a DJ player; and Ripunjay Jodha (29), an architect. All the accused are residents of Hyderabad.

During interrogation, the prime accused revealed that they were procuring Ganja, MDMA, and LSD from Bengaluru through a contact named Abhishek and selling them in Hyderabad at higher prices to earn easy money.

The drugs were being supplied via courier services, and payments were made through digital platforms like PhonePe and Google Pay. Another associate, Anirudh, was also assisting them with distribution.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the drug supply chain, police said.

--IANS

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