Hyderabad to be developed as top-notch hub for filmmaking: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the state government will develop Hyderabad as a top-notch hub for filmmaking in the country soon.

The Chief Minister assured all kinds of support to promote the film industry in Hyderabad.

He stated this when the 71st National Film Award winners met CM Revanth Reddy at his residence on Monday.

During the meeting, the film producers brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the challenges being faced by the film industry in film production.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the National Film Award winners – ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ director Anil Ravipudi, ‘Hanu-Man’ director Prashanth Varma, ‘Hanu-Man’ visual effects team members Venkat and Srinivas, Fight Masters Nandu and Prithvi, ‘Baby’ director Sai Rajesh, and singer Rohit.

‘Hanu-Man’ producers Chaitanya Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, ‘Baby’ producer SKN, ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ producer Garapati Sahu and others were present.

Tollywood bagged quite a few awards in the National Film Awards announced on August 1.

The state government already announced that it plans to develop Hyderabad as the capital of the Indian cinema industry.

In June, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is the chairman of the Ministerial Sub-Committee on film industry development, directed the Information Department Commissioner and Film Development Corporation officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to develop Hyderabad as the capital of Indian cinema.

Deputy CM Bhatti stated that the government’s goal is to develop Hyderabad into a film city that attracts cinema professionals from across India and abroad.

He noted that at present, filmmakers in Telangana face significant hurdles in obtaining shooting permissions separately from multiple departments such as the police, fire services, and municipal bodies. The sub-committee decided to resolve this issue.

To streamline the process, the Deputy CM instructed officials to establish a single-window system under the Film Development Corporation by appointing a dedicated officer who can coordinate and secure approvals from all required departments swiftly.

--IANS

ms/dan