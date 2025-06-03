Hyderabad: Special women police unit to deal with female protestors

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have constituted a special team of 35 women constables to arrest women during protests in the city.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand noted that dharnas, rallies, and protests are frequent occurrences in Hyderabad, and arresting women during such events has often presented challenges.

He said that the city police have been experiencing difficulties in tackling women agitators during the plethora of protests and rallies which take place in the city on a daily basis.

Noticing that the women officers are not trained properly for it, a team of 35 newly recruited women constables has been formed at the Hyderabad Police Headquarters. This team has been officially named the Swift Women Action Team (SWAT).

According to the Commissioner, these women constables have been specially trained in the art of self-defence, Krav Maga, and the methodologies of separating and lifting and transporting stubborn women agitators.

He stated that more personnel will be recruited soon, and the team will be expanded into two platoons, comprising a total of 42 members. He extended his congratulations to the officers and all team members who have meticulously prepared the Swift Women Action Team.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner on Tuesday visited the Goshamahal police complex to oversee the shifting of a 50-horse strong Mounted Platoon to the temporary stables due to the construction of the new building of Osmania General Hospital.

The building of Osmania Hospital is going to be constructed there in 25 acres, and the government has sanctioned Rs 55 crore to the police department to construct a new complex afresh on the remaining 11.5 acres. The complex will comprise horse stable, dog kennels, the City security wing, the seized vehicles storage complex of six floors, with a parade cum football ground and the martyrs memorial. Thirty dogs have been temporarily accommodated in empty Begumpet police quarters.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner visited the Ram Gopal Pet Police Station building located on James Street in Secunderabad. He announced that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had completed renovations on the building and handed it over to the Hyderabad City Police.

The Commissioner explained that the James Street Police Station building was constructed in 1900 and served as the Ram Gopal Pet Police Station for a long period of 116 years until 2016. Due to the need for repairs, the police station was moved to a rented building on Minister Road nine years ago. He recalled that during his tenure as DCP Central Zone, many programs were organised from this very building, emphasising its unique significance.

Commissioner Anand stated that in the coming days, items belonging to the Ram Gopal Pet Police Station would be shifted back to this building, and its inauguration would be performed by the In-charge Minister for Hyderabad District, Ponnam Prabhakar.

The Commissioner also informed that the Commissioner's office in Purani Haveli, belonging to the Hyderabad City Police, has been undergoing renovations for the past three years and is also nearing its inauguration. He added that once the Purani Haveli Commissioner's office is operational, he would discharge his duties from there every Friday.

--IANS

ms/dan