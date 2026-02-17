Hyderabad Police Commissioner dismisses viral message about woman luring children as fake

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar has dismissed as completely false a message circulating about a woman trying to lure children for kidnappings in the city.

Read More

“No such incidents or gangs have been reported. Citizens are advised not to believe or forward unverified messages that create panic. Please do not take the law into your own hands based on rumours,” the Police Commissioner posted on ‘X’.

“If you notice any suspicious person or activity, immediately inform the police. We will verify the facts and take appropriate action. Trust official information - not forwarded messages. Think. Verify. Act responsibly,” the Police Commissioner posted.

The Police Commissioner was reacting to a ‘child safety alert’ and a ‘wanted’ notice being circulated on social media. The notice carries a picture of an unknown woman and warns citizens about an attempt to lure kids.

The notice gives a description of the unknown woman and also claims that she carries a bag full of chocolates.

Rumours of child kidnapping gangs being active in the city have been doing the rounds for the last few days. Police have dismissed it as fake news.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, through another social media post, has warned that strict action will be taken against youths who made a reel, in which they are showing drugs in front of a temple.

“Showing drugs in front of God? Would you risk anything to become famous?” asked the Commissioner.

“Mahashivratri is a proof of devotion.. a step towards salvation. On this most sacred festival, showing drugs in the name of divine grace is the most heinous act. It is a perverse madness,” he posted.

Sajjanar said that this is a serious crime that will put them behind bars. “Once the NDPS Act is invoked.. you will have to repent for the rest of your life,” he said.

He advised youth not to sacrifice their golden future for likes and views that give momentary pleasure.

“We will not ignore such acts. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Make social media a platform for your creativity, not a gateway to addictions,” he added.

--IANS

ms/dpb