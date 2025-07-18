Hyderabad-Jodhpur daily express train from July 20

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) A new daily express train between Hyderabad and Jodhpur is being introduced from July 20. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will flag off inaugural oneway Kacheguda – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Kacheguda Express from Kacheguda Railway station on July 19.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), the introduction of new daily train service will immensely benefit the large group of Rajasthani people residing in Telangana, especially in the city of Hyderabad as there has been a long pending demand of a daily train service.

The train provides fast, secure, comfortable train journey between the important stations of Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The train also provides convenient travel option to other major cities in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan like Nanded, Washim, Ujjain, Ratlam, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Pali Marwar etc.by offering scope for rail users to plan their itinerary, SCR said.

The new daily train caters to the needs of both reserved and unreserved segments of the people and will largely benefit the people of central and western states residing in Hyderabad and surrounding areas to travel to their home towns. It will also be beneficial for businessmen, students, employees proceeding on regular travel and special tours in vacation and will further promote tourism and pilgrimage apart from increasing the avenues of trade and commerce.

Train No. 07615 Kacheguda – Bhagat Ki Kothi Inaugural Oneway Special Service will depart from Kacheguda 5.30 p.m. on July 19. It will arrive at Bhagat Ki Kothi at 11.30 a.m. on July 21.

The regular daily train from Kacheguda will commence from July 20. It will depart Kacheguda at 11.50 p.m. and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 8 p.m. on July 22.

Train No. 17606 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Kacheguda will commence service with effect from July 22. It will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 10.30 p.m. and arrive at Kacheguda at 3.40 p.m. on July 24.

