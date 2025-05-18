Hyderabad fire: Staircase filled with smoke blocked escape

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) The building that caught fire near historic Charminar here on Sunday, resulting in the death of 17 people, had only one staircase, which was filled with smoke, blocking the escape for the victims, a top official said.

Since the fire started on the ground floor, smoke and heat quickly reached upper floors, blocking the only available access, which was just one metre wide, the official said.

The narrow staircase is centrally located inside the building. It was near to supposed seat of fire due to which the stairwell was completely filled with smoke and excessive heat.

"The only access on the ground floor was completely filled with bikes blocking the same, and also provided enough fuel to the fire," Telangana State Fire Services, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Director General Y. Nagi Reddy said.

The official stated that there were no windows/doors facing the available road to use the hydraulic platform and quick ventilation. To save time and to rescue trapped persons quickly, while firefighting was going on on the ground floor, firefighters had to drill a hole in a wall on the first floor to enter and start rescue and firefighting operations.

Eight children and five women were among 17 people killed in the fire, which broke out in the building in Gulzar Houz. The building had pearls/jewellery shops on the ground floor, while a few families were residing on the first and second floors.

According to Nagi Reddy, a fire call was received at 6.16 p.m. and a water tender from Moghalpura reached the fire ground at 6.20 a.m.

District Fire Officer-1 Hyderabad Venkanna got injured during the firefighting operation and was admitted to the hospital. A total of 11 fire engines were used. A fire robot was brought, but could not be used due to the situation on the ground.

Seventeen fire officers and 70 personnel participated in the operation. Eight personnel wore Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets and rescued 17 persons.

Four people were rescued from the terrace using two ladders. One ladder from the second terrace to the first terrace and another from the first terrace to the ground.

Nagi Reddy came out with details of the firefighting operations, apparently to counter Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s claim that there was a delay on the part of the Fire Services Department in responding to the situation and that personnel lacked equipment and gear to rescue the trapped people.

Personnel from the fire services, police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), and the Health and Revenue departments participated in the rescue and relief.

Nagi Reddy stated that because of the timely response and action by the Fire Department, the spread of fire to adjacent properties was prevented and further loss of lives and property was averted.

The suspected cause of the fire is under investigation, the official added.

