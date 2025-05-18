Hyderabad fire accident extremely sad, says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the fire accident in Hyderabad that claimed 17 lives.

The Congress leader said in a social media post that the news of several people dying and many getting injured in the massive fire in Hyderabad, Telangana is extremely sad.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has also expressed shock over the fire accident that occurred in Gulzar Houz area near Charminar. He spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating fire tragedy in the Charminar area of Hyderabad, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims during this difficult time," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

"After speaking with the Chief Minister of Telangana, I am assured that the government is taking all necessary relief measures, including providing speedy and adequate compensation to those affected. I urge Congress workers to rally around the affected families and offer any assistance they can. Let us come together to support those in need and help them through this challenging period," he added.

The Chief Minister briefed Krage on the incident. He also informed the AICC president that he was monitoring relief operations.

Kharge was also told that ministers were visiting the spot to supervise relief operations.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed deep grief over the fire accident.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Describing the accident as deeply distressing, the Governor said, "It is heart-wrenching to learn of the precious lives lost and the injuries sustained in this tragic fire. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief."

The Governor directed the authorities to extend all possible medical assistance to the injured. Jishnu Dev Varma prayed for the early recovery of those who were injured in the accident.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was shocked to hear about the fire incident at Gulzar House, Hyderabad.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the healing and speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate incident," Jagan said.

--IANS

ms/svn