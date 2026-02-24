Hyderabad cops bust pan-India cyber fraud syndicate; arrest 104 fraudsters in 16 states

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) In a major crackdown, Hyderabad Police dismantled a pan-India cyber fraud syndicate with the arrest of 104 fraudsters across 16 states.

At least 32 special teams carried out ‘Operation Octopus’ over a span of 10 days, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of DCP (Cybercrimes) V. Aravind Babu, the police executed a coordinated operation against cybercrime syndicates operating across the country.

The apprehended individuals are linked to 1,055 cyber fraud cases registered across India, involving a total fraud amount of approximately ₹127 crore, the Commissioner said in a statement.

During the operation, the police seized 204 mobile phones, 141 SIM cards, 152 bank passbooks, 234 debit/credit cards, 26 laptops, 56 corporate/firm stamps and ₹36 lakh cash.

The operation was carried out in Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.

The Commissioner noted that in recent times, there has been a surge in cases of victims falling prey to investment scams, trading frauds, and 'Digital Arrest' scams, resulting in the loss of their hard-earned money.

Exploiting the trust of unsuspecting citizens, cyber fraudsters have been draining bank accounts through manipulation, intimidation, and emotional coercion.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, 'Operation Octopus' was designed to deliver a decisive blow to these illegal networks. Following an intensive investigation into the rise of such frauds, the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Hyderabad, identified a nexus of 151 bank accounts used to siphon off victims’ funds, said Sajjanar.

Through meticulous Intelligence gathering and forensic analysis, 151 bank accounts were identified as conduits for laundering the proceeds of crime. To dismantle this complex network, 32 Special Teams comprising seasoned investigators were constituted. The operation was executed simultaneously across 16 states over a span of 10 days and 104 individuals who played pivotal roles in the execution of the fraud were apprehended.

A Relationship Manager from Bandhan Bank was among those arrested for colluding with fraudsters to facilitate the opening and operation of fraudulent accounts.

'Operation Octopus' is an ongoing initiative, and the investigation is progressing to dismantle the higher echelons of these syndicates.

A clear and unequivocal message is being sent: Anyone found complicit in such crimes — regardless of stature, influence, or role — will not be spared. Every lead will be pursued, and the perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

Any individual supporting cybercriminals, including bank officials, mule account holders, will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, said the Police Commissioner.

