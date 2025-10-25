Hyderabad: Cell phone thief injured in firing by DCP

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) A Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad opened fire, injuring a mobile phone thief who was fleeing after trying to attack police with a knife.

The incident occurred in broad daylight in the Chaderghat area around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident near Victory Playground on the banks of the Musi River sent panic through the busy area.

Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), who was returning to his office after attending a meeting at the Police Commissioner’s Office, spotted a rowdy sheeter and a property offender committing a mobile phone theft. The DCP, along with his gunman, tried to catch the offenders.

The accused tried to attack the gunman with a knife. Police Commissioner C. V. Sajjanar told media persons after a visit to the spot that on seeing the constable getting injured in the attack, the DCP opened two rounds of fire, injuring one of the offenders.

The accused, who sustained injuries on the hand and near the stomach, was taken to a private hospital while the other accused managed to escape.

DCP and the gunman also sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, and they were also shifted to a private hospital.

The injured offender was identified as Omer Ansari, a rowdy sheeter of Kalapatthar police station in the city. He is said to be involved in 20 cases.

Police teams were working to catch the absconding accused.

The Police Commissioner defended the DCP’s action in opening fire in a crowded area, saying a constable was under attack.

The incident in the busy area triggered a sensation. One of the eyewitnesses said that when the police were chasing the accused, they entered the playground and mingled.

Sultan Bazar Police registered a case and took up an investigation. The team collected clues from the scene.

DCP (South Zone) Sneha Mehra, DCP (Central Zone) K. Shipavalli and other officials also visited the Victory playground.

