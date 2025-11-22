Hyderabad-based company to set up green energy projects in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that a Hyderabad-based electric utility company has proposed to set up green energy projects in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav, who on Saturday was in Hyderabad for a meeting with industrialists to seek more investment in Madhya Pradesh, visited the company’s headquarters and held a meeting with officials.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, informed that the company has expressed the possibility of establishing large-scale green energy projects in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

These include advanced projects such as 100 GWh energy storage capacity, green hydrogen clusters, bio-refinery plants, and 2G ethanol, methanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.

"This potential collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and the Greenko Group is an important step towards establishing Madhya Pradesh as a national hub for green energy production," the Chief Minister said.

During the visit, Chief Minister Yadav, who was accompanied by a group of senior officials, observed the company's cutting-edge technologies, energy conservation systems, and various projects related to renewable energy production.

Yadav further stated that Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities in green energy production, and the state government is actively pursuing business expansion and investment in his sector.

The Chief Minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, historic progress is being made in the green and renewable energy sector in the country.

"India has today established a distinct identity globally in green energy production. Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading state in this area. Greenko Group's contribution towards green energy production and its exploration is exemplary and commendable," he stated.

Later, addressing a conference of industrialists at a hotel in Hyderabad, Yadav said, "Whenever I visit any state to invite investors. My intention is not to say that industries here should shut down and move to Madhya Pradesh."

The Chief Minister also held one-to-one discussions with industrialists and discussed investment plans and upcoming projects in sectors such as IT, ITES, ESDM, biotech, manufacturing, and MSMEs.

