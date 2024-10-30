Hyderabad: 20-year-old male giraffe 'Tsunami Basant' dies at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): A 20-year-old male giraffe named Tsunami Basant died in the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on Monday due to old age complications, according to an official release.

Basant was born during the Tsunami calamity in 2004 in National Zoological Park, New Delhi, and was brought to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on an animal exchange programme in 2009.

Basant was suffering with arthritis in the hind legs since last two years and he was under treatment under the guidance of Dr MA Hakeem, Dy Director (Vet), NZP, Hyd. After the demise of Basant, The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is now housing only one male Giraffe (Sunny), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad stated in the release.

"Post-mortem has been conducted to ascertain the actual cause of death with the veterinary experts from VBRI, Veterinary College, Rajendranagar, CCMB LaCONES etc. All the samples have been collected and sent to VBRI for further examination," as per the release.

"Dr Sunil S Hiremath, IFS, Director (FAC) & Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and all the staff members paid condolence, offered floral tributes and observed two minutes of silence at the enclosure. Speaking on the occasion the Director said Basant was one of the star attractions of the Zoo, who used to attract large numbers of visitors towards his side with his graceful walk and also said that the Zoo has lost a major animal from its collection," Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad stated in the release. (ANI)

