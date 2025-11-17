Hyderabad: 18 members of a family among Saudi bus fire victims

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) A Hyderabad family lost 18 of its members in the horrific bus accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of 45 Umra pilgrims from this southern city.

Three generations of the family of Shaikh Naseeruddin, a retired railway employee, lost their lives in the tragedy that occurred when the pilgrims were coming to Medina after performing Umra (mini pilgrimage) at Mecca on Sunday night.

The bus they were travelling in collided with a diesel tanker about 25 km from Medina.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the residence of Naseeruddin in Vidyanagar as grieving relatives started pouring in after receiving the shocking news.

Nine children were among 18 members of the family, who had left for Saudi Arabia on November 9 and were scheduled to return by the weekend.

Naseeruddin, his wife, a son, two daughters-in-law, three daughters and grandchildren were all seen happy in a group photograph, apparently taken before they departed from Hyderabad Airport.

Naseeruddin (70) and his wife Akhter Begum (62), their son Salahuddin Shaikh (42), daughters-in-law Farana Sultana (37), Sana Sultana (35), three daughters Ameena Begum (44), Rizwana Begum (38) and Shabana Begum (40) lost their lives along with all children travelling with them.

The youngest of Naseeruddin’s grandchildren was only two years old. The deceased children were identified as Shaik Zainuddin (12), Rida Tazeen (9), Tasmia Tahreen (3), Mohammed Shazian Ahmed (2), Shaik Uzairuddin (3), Umaiza Fatima (5), Mariyam Fatima (6), Mehrish Fatima (10) and Huzaifa Jaffar Syed (3).

Naseeruddin’s other Sirajuddin Shaikh, who is said to be in the United States, is the lone survivor. However, his wife and children were among those killed in the tragedy.

Leaders of various political parties visited the house of Naseeruddin to console his relatives.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud were among the leaders who visited Naseeruddin’s house.

Kishan Reddy assured the family that the Central government would extend every possible help to the family. The TPCC president assured all help from the state government.

Another family lost five of its members in the bus accident. A pall of gloom descended on the house of Irfan Ahmed in Langar House.

Irfan Ahmed (38), his mother Sabiha Begum (57), his wife Humera Nazneen (31), and their children Hamdan Ahmed (6) and Izaan Ahmed (7) were the bus tragedy victims.

AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited the house of Irfan Ahmed and consoled his family members.

