Hundreds of TN fishermen stranded in West Asia amid war; families express concern

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Hundreds of fishermen from Tamil Nadu working in West Asian countries, particularly in Iran, have been left stranded as the ongoing war in the region disrupts transportation and maritime operations.

Read More

With tensions escalating, families in coastal districts of the state have expressed growing concern over the safety of their relatives employed on fishing vessels and maritime-related jobs abroad.

According to officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, around 593 fishermen from the state are currently working in Iran and neighbouring countries. Many of them hail from coastal districts such as Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore, where overseas fishing employment has become a major source of livelihood.

Officials said that although the fishermen themselves have not made direct distress calls, their families back home have been anxiously seeking information as news of the conflict continues to dominate global headlines. “So far, we have not received any direct distress calls from the fishermen. Only their families have raised concerns. The state government is closely monitoring the situation and doing everything possible within its capacity,” a senior fisheries department official said.

The situation has become more complicated as the Iranian government has temporarily closed its ports and airports due to the ongoing conflict, severely restricting the movement of people in and out of the country. Due to these restrictions, evacuation operations cannot be conducted at present.

Officials said the Indian Embassy in Iran is closely monitoring the situation and extending necessary assistance to Indian citizens stranded there. Helpline numbers and email contact details have been circulated so that Indians in the region can stay in touch with embassy officials and receive support when needed.

The issue has also reached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court through petitions filed by the relatives of two fishermen from Kanniyakumari district -- R. Sahaya Jenish Raj and J. Judelin -- who are reportedly stranded in Iran.

During the hearing, the Union government informed the court that evacuation is currently not feasible due to the closure of air and sea routes, but assured that the Indian Embassy is providing necessary assistance to stranded Indians.

After recording the submission, the court disposed of the petitions and advised the petitioners to share full details of the fishermen with the embassy.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday and urged the Centre to take steps to rescue 43 fishermen from Idinthakarai village who are believed to be stranded in Iran.

--IANS

aal/dpb