Humayun Kabir’s seat to be shifted in Bengal Assembly, may sit next to Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata, Dec 8 (IANS) Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir is likely to have his seat changed in the West Bengal Assembly after the Trinamool Congress suspended him from the party, a senior party official said on Monday.

He was suspended following his controversial decision to go ahead with laying the foundation stone for a 'Babri Masjid-style' mosque in Murshidabad.

TMC Chief Whip in the state Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh, said the party was “keeping an eye on the matter” and it would be decided soon.

"We are keeping an eye on the matter. A decision will be made on the seating arrangements of the suspended MLAs, including Kabir, in the Assembly in the next few days," he said.

Kabir, who had been suspended for six years over anti-party activities, announced on Sunday that he would remain a Trinamool MLA, retracting his earlier threat to resign from the party.

The Trinamool Parliamentary Party decided to shift Kabir’s seat ahead of the upcoming winter and interim budget sessions. Party insiders suggested the move is intended to maintain a safe distance from the rebel MLA, who may attempt to embarrass the party during the sessions, as the current Assembly term nears its end.

Kabir had recently expressed his intention to attend the Assembly session following his release from judicial custody.

Sources indicated that Kabir might be seated next to another suspended TMC MLA, Partha Chatterjee, who was suspended in 2022 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school service commission recruitment corruption case. Chatterjee, the former Trinamool General Secretary, had recently expressed his desire to attend the Assembly session after being released from judicial custody.

It may be noted that a few months remain before the current Assembly term concludes. In addition to the winter session, an interim budget session is scheduled, after which the Assembly will be dissolved ahead of next year’s polls.

Last week, Kabir was suspended from the TMC after he went ahead with laying the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, defying the party’s directives. The event, held on Saturday, caused further complications for the party leadership, particularly Mamata Banerjee.

