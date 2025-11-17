Human-elephant conflict escalates in Jharkhand; five people killed in a week, two elephants found dead

Ranchi, Nov 17 (IANS) Human-elephant conflict is intensifying across Jharkhand, with five people killed in elephant attacks over the past week and two elephants found dead under mysterious circumstances.

In the latest incident, a herd of around 15 elephants entered Kharkanda village in the Jageshwar OP area of Bokaro district around 11 p.m. on Sunday and went on a rampage for several hours.

The herd trampled 45-year-old Sanjho Devi to death and vandalised 25-30 houses. A car and a tempo parked outside a home were also damaged, and the stored food was eaten.

Villagers said the attack was so sudden and severe that many residents climbed onto rooftops to save their lives.

A forest department team reached the spot after receiving information, but by then the herd had caused significant damage, estimated in thousands of rupees.

Villagers have demanded immediate compensation and enhanced protection.

Just a week earlier, two young men -- Prakash Mahato and Charku Mahato -- were trampled to death by a herd near the Tilaiya underground railway crossing in the same area. The victims, caught in the darkness of the forest, had no time to escape.

In another incident last Tuesday, 43-year-old Nakul Oraon of Mahua Patra village in Chatra district was killed in an elephant attack.

On Saturday night, in Lurungi village under Chanho police station in Ranchi district, 40-year-old farmer Chhotan Munda was trampled to death while attempting to chase away a wild elephant.

Angered villagers blocked NH-75 on Sunday morning, demanding a government job and compensation for Munda’s family. The blockade was lifted after the Forest Department provided Rs 25,000 as immediate assistance and assured further action.

Meanwhile, the discovery of two dead female elephants -- one of them pregnant -- in Juginanda Tola of West Singhbhum district on Friday has triggered concern within the Forest Department.

Villagers reported the carcasses after a foul smell spread in the area.

Ranger Jitendra Prasad Singh said the cause of death remains unclear, though the animals are believed to have died two to three days earlier.

Tracks in nearby fields and forests suggest a herd had been moving through the area recently.

Postmortems were conducted, and viscera samples from the liver, kidneys, and other organs were sent for forensic examination.

--IANS

snc/skp