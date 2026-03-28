Huge relief at time of global crisis: PM Modi credits farmers for ethanol push

Noida, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday credited farmers for ushering in what he described as a "new phase of development" in Uttar Pradesh, while also highlighting their role in ethanol production and providing "huge relief" to the country during a period of global uncertainty.

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Speaking after inaugurating Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, the Prime Minister underscored the transformative impact of improved connectivity on the region's agricultural economy.

"The expansion of modern connectivity taking place here will further strengthen the possibilities of food processing in western Uttar Pradesh. Now, agricultural produce from this region will be able to reach global markets in a much better way," PM Modi said while addressing a large public gathering at the event.

He also expressed gratitude to farmers for their contribution to the country's ethanol production, stating, "I would also like to express my gratitude to the farmers for another important reason. The ethanol produced from your sugarcane has reduced the country's dependence on crude oil."

"The hard work of our farmers has given the country such a huge relief at a time of global crisis," he added, pointing to the economic benefits of increased ethanol blending.

The Prime Minister further noted that without the expansion of ethanol production and its blending with petrol, India would have had to import nearly 45 million barrels of crude oil annually, equivalent to around seven billion litres.

He also acknowledged the role of farmers in facilitating the airport project by providing land. "Agriculture and farming hold great importance in the economy of this region. Today, I would like to express my special gratitude to my farmer brothers and sisters who contributed to making this project a reality by giving their land," he said.

Emphasising the continuity of development despite global challenges, PM Modi said that India has maintained its growth momentum. He highlighted that in western Uttar Pradesh alone, several major infrastructure projects have either been launched or inaugurated in recent weeks.

He referred to the laying of the foundation stone for a semiconductor factory in Noida, progress in the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat train project, expansion of the Meerut Metro, and the inauguration of the Noida International Airport as key milestones achieved in a short span of time.

"This shows that even in challenging times, India's development journey is moving ahead with speed and determination. All these projects are a shining example of the efforts of the double-engine government towards the development of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the impact of the UDAN scheme, stating that over the past few years, more than 1.7 crore citizens have travelled by air at affordable fares under the initiative.

He added that under the expanded UDAN scheme, there is a proposal to develop 100 new small airports and 200 new heliports across smaller towns, noting that Uttar Pradesh is expected to benefit significantly from this expansion.

The Prime Minister said that India's aviation sector is growing and expanding at a very rapid pace.

"As more and more new airports are being built across the country, the demand for new aircraft is also increasing. That is why various airlines in India have placed orders for hundreds of new aircraft," he said.

PM Modi said that with the arrival of these new facilities and new aircraft, there will be a "huge demand for manpower" -- for pilots, crew members, ground staff, service personnel, and maintenance professionals.

"This presents a very big opportunity for the youth. Keeping this in mind, our government is also expanding training facilities in the aviation sector so that young people can be prepared to take advantage of these employment opportunities," he added.

--IANS

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