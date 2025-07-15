HP CM calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks repair of flash flood-damaged roads

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here and apprised him of the massive damages caused by flash floods in the state.

CM Sukhu sought support for the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads. He also urged for inclusion of a few roads in the PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

He also updated the Union Minister about the delays in National Highway (NH) projects due to various reasons and requested early redressal.

The Chief Minister also stressed on adopting tunnelling in the NH road projects and discussed the roads of strategic importance, which have already been raised with the Defence Ministry and urged for speedy action on them.

He also urged the Union Minister to sanction more ropeway projects for the state to ease traffic congestion. The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state and gave necessary directions to the officers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met the 16th Finance Commission Chairperson, Arvind Panagariya and sought cooperation for strengthening the financial condition of the state.

CM Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has been following the path of fiscal prudence and is one of the best-performing states in the country on various parameters, including Sustainable Development Goals.

The Chief Minister urged the commission to support the state in its recommendations, keeping in view its financial condition.

He said hill states incur a much higher expenditure as compared to other states, and added that devolution to a hill state should be at least twice their share of the population.

He requested for continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), keeping in view topographical disadvantages and limited scope for raising revenue.

CM Sukhu added that the state is facing a financial crisis because of the steep tapering of RDGs by the 15th Finance Commission.

