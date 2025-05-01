How's the Josh: Rajasthan border villagers demand severe punishment for terrorists after Pahalgam attack

Barner (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, villagers living along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district are demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators.

The villagers, who have faith in the Indian Army, are resolute in their stance against terrorism and are calling for strict action against Pakistan.

The villagers, who have experienced the 1971 war, believe that the Indian Army is strong and capable of handling any situation. They have expressed willingness to support the army in any way possible, including providing food and water.

Harwant Singh Chouhan, a resident of a bordering village, said thae had left Pakistan and came to India with his entire family during the 1971 war. Chouhan is very happy in India and said that if needed, he is ready to serve alongside the army.

The villagers have also praised the Indian government for the development work done in the border area over the last decade. They have highlighted the provision of basic amenities like drinking water, roads, healthcare, and education, which has improved their quality of life.

The villagers have drawn a stark contrast between their lives and those of people living in Pakistan. They have pointed out that people in Pakistan lack basic amenities like electricity and are living in poverty.

"The government has provided drinking water, road facilities, health facilities and education facilities to the villagers in the entire border area. Villagers in the Pakistani area across the border do not even have electricity. The people of Pakistan are living in poverty," another villager said.

A villager, Arjun Singh, said, "There is tension at the borders, but they have killed our innocent people, and they must meet a firm response. Our military will decide what action is to be taken... Military personnel are our brothers, and we have to help them, no matter what help it would be, but we have to. Animals will suffer, they'll die, especially in this heat, and there will be other issues; we will have to vacate our villages if the government orders us to do so (in case of any military escalation). But, in any case, we have to give them a befitting reply as they have killed our innocent people, and they always do such things."

The youth in the village, who have heard stories of the war between India and Pakistan from their elders, are also in favour of punishment for Pakistan. They believe that the government should take decisive action against those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, followed by the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and a full Cabinet meeting.

The CCS convened for the second time following the Pahalgam attacks and discussed security preparedness.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) last met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The government announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

