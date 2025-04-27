"How will JDU survive if they don't name Lalu Yadav...": Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addressed a mega gathering of traders in Patna on Sunday, vowing to form the government in Bihar in 2025.

Yadav declared, "Together, we will form the government in 2025. The first thing we will do is exclude toddy from the Bihar Excise Act 2016." He accused the police and state government of exploiting traders and urged them to unite in opposition, emphasising that they should "attack this government through votes."

While speaking to reporters, Tejashwi took a dig at the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), calling them "backdoor people" and questioning their relevance if they don't continuously mention RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

He stated, "They (JDU) are backdoor people... How will they survive if they don't name Lalu Yadav... We are going to turn dreams into reality (in Bihar Elections)..."

This statement comes after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and JDU leader Samrat Choudhary recently accused Lalu Yadav's family of "looting" Bihar during their tenure in power and blamed them for the state's lack of development, specifically the dearth of universities and medical colleges.

Choudhary had said, "Lalu Prasad's family was given a chance to work in Bihar for a long time. They looted Bihar. Efforts were made to stop the development of Bihar. For 15 years, no university was built, and no medical college was built. Roads, electricity, and water did not reach the villages. Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are solely responsible for this. The public will not give the Lalu family a chance. Nitish Kumar has done development work."

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Tejashwi Yadav expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, saying, "We support whatever decision the government takes to uproot terrorism and end it."

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on the horizon, Tejashwi Yadav's comments highlight the growing political tension between his RJD and the ruling JDU, as they both vie for influence in the state's future governance. (ANI)

