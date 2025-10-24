How PM Modi inspired Karpoori Thakur’s great granddaughter

Karpuri Gram (Bihar), Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of modern India's aspirations, stepped into the humble abode of Bharat Ratna Jana Nayak (leader of the masses) Karpoori Thakur – the socialist icon whose life was a testament to the unyielding fight for the marginalised.

It was no ordinary visit; it was a bridge between past sacrifices and future hopes, a poignant reminder that politics, at its heart, is about people, not just polls.

The air in the village hummed with anticipation as PM Modi arrived shortly after 11 am on Friday, fresh from paying floral tributes at Thakur's samadhi.

Accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a phalanx of NDA leaders. But amid the security and slogans, it was the human warmth that truly defined the hour.

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Karpoori's son and a cabinet colleague in PM Modi-led government, stood at the threshold, his eyes glistening with a mix of pride and gratitude.

"By coming to this village, the Prime Minister has honoured not just our family, but the very soil that nurtured a jana nayak," Thakur said, his voice steady yet laced with emotion.

For Ram Nath Thakur, a seasoned politician who has carried his father's mantle into the corridors of power, this visit felt like vindication.

"We acknowledge that today he began his campaign from the birthplace of Karpoori Thakur to strengthen the NDA alliance," he added, invoking the legacy of social justice that once pitted Thakur against the upper echelons of society. Yet, in a subtle jab at the opposition,

Thakur quipped: "People made him a Jan Nayak, and who made Rahul Gandhi a Jana Nayak? Someone does not become a Jana Nayak because someone says so. Whoever did this has done wrong."

The words hung in the air, a blend of reverence and resolve, underscoring the NDA's bid to reclaim Thakur's socialist ethos for Bihar's backward classes. But the true heartbeat of the visit pulsed through the family's younger voices – the grandchildren, wide-eyed inheritors of a towering legacy.

Amrita Kumari, Ram Nath's daughter and Karpoori's granddaughter, a bright-eyed woman, found herself seated across from the Prime Minister in the simple drawing room, surrounded by faded photographs of Thakur in his trademark white kurta, razor in hand as a symbol of his Nai community roots.

"I felt very happy that he came to our home... I never thought a towering personality, a Prime Minister could visit Karpuri Gram," Amrita told IANS with tears brimming in her eyes: “I have no words how to express my feelings...” she said in a voice mix of awe and bubbling excitement.

“I am delighted that Prime Minister Modi visited our home. We had earlier met him at his residence in Delhi, and during this visit, he was just the same — warm and encouraging. He inspired us by saying that when life brings setbacks, we should not shy away from challenges but stay focused on our goals and work hard to achieve them. He also had tea with us,” said Amrit Raj, grandson of Karpoori Thakur.

In a conversation that stretched beyond protocol, PM Modi turned to great granddaughter (of Thakur) Manshwi Chandra with that trademark patience, listening intently as she poured out her dreams.

"I want to become a doctor, I told him," Manshwi Chandra, great granddaughter of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur told him earnestly. "I want to experience everything he has done for our India. I want to carry forward the legacy of my family. My bade nanaji (Our great grandfather) has done a lot for India and Bihar. Nana ji himself is doing a lot. I also have a strong desire to come into this field and do something."

He blessed her aspirations, urging her to pursue studies with vigour and to channel her talents into sports and public service. "The Prime Minister gave us many blessings and motivated us to study further," Manshwi recounted, her cheeks flushing with the memory.

"He motivated us on how to move forward in sports and political matters. Regarding the development of Bihar and Samastipur, he asked about our thoughts."

For her, who has grown up idolising her great grandfather's battles for OBC reservations and land reforms, this was more than advice – it was a spark.

"The Prime Minister has a lot of patience; he thinks a lot. How much he thinks about our India is a big thing," she reflected. The discussion veered into the dreams of her peers – fellow students pondering India's trajectory in politics and society.

"All the discussions that happened with him are about what the students who studied with us think about India and politics," Manashwi further shared, how much she was moved to see that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone, including his own security staff, to remove their shoes before garlanding the portrait of her great grandfather (Karpoori Thakur). This was done to honour Thakur and show respect for his status as a national icon. She shared her words painting a picture of youthful idealism meeting seasoned wisdom.

Later, PM Modi emerged to address a sea of faces in nearby Doodhpura, where thousands had gathered, many from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) that Thakur championed. He wove Thakur's principles into his vision for Bihar – from eradicating "jungle raj" to empowering farmers. Yet, back in the Thakur household, the visit lingered as a personal milestone.

For Ram Nath, it was a son's tribute amplified; for Amrita, a granddaughter's call to action and for Manshwi a new ray of hope to cherish her dreams. In Karpuri Gram, where poverty once forged a revolutionary, PM Modi's footsteps today sowed seeds of continuity.

