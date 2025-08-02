'How Pak-friendly US can benefit us,' asks Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Saturday raised doubts over the United States' dual engagement with India and Pakistan, questioning how Washington's ties with Islamabad could be in New Delhi's interest while it simultaneously claims to be a close ally of India.

He said that despite the Centre's efforts to showcase strong Indo-US relations through events like 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump', the US continues to maintain strategic proximity with Pakistan.

In an interview with IANS, Aiyar said, "We have to show the world that we are free and we are not running after someone to be their friend. It's for the betterment of both countries to maintain good relations. It is not a good foreign policy to have one kind of relationship with China and an opposite one with the US."

"Now, even children have started to feel that despite big events like 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump', today's situation is such that Pakistan is being praised. They are inviting the Pakistani Field Marshal, the one who gave himself a promotion. On one hand, the US claims to be a very good friend of India, and on the other, it is shaking hands with Pakistan. How can this benefit us?"

Commenting on the economic front, Aiyar criticised the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India by the US, saying, "America is saying that India has the highest tariffs in the world. Trump is also claiming credit for the ceasefire agreement. Pakistan is accepting it, but India has denied the claims of any mediation. Hence, Islamabad is getting all the benefits, and we are facing the punishment."

He also alleged that the Centre lacks the courage to confront the US administration on false claims.

"Trump has claimed several times that the US brokered the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, but our government is not ready to say that he is lying. The government does not dare to speak truth to their so-called friends and enemies," Aiyar said.

