How can people trust leader facing 27 cases, asks JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar after Tejashwi Yadav’s announcements

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The political battle in Bihar intensified on Sunday as JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar launched a sharp attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav following his latest press conference and series of election promises, questioning the credibility of Yadav’s announcements.

Taking a direct dig at Tejashwi, Neeraj Kumar said, “What is the political meaning of Tejashwi Yadav’s announcements when the constituent parties of the alliance are not even part of it? Tejashwi Yadav is an accused in inter-state economic and criminal cases -- there are 27 cases registered against him in Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. This is the socialism of Lalu Yadav, the leader of the opposition is accused in 27 cases, including those under Section 420. How can the public trust his promises?”

The JD(U) spokesperson further reminded that it was the Nitish Kumar government that ensured representation for marginalised groups in the Panchayati Raj system. “Who gave representation to Dalits, extremely backward classes, and women in Panchayati Raj institutions? Certainly not the RJD,” he added, drawing a contrast between the ruling coalition and the opposition’s claims of social justice.

Kumar also took a swipe at Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi’s elder brother, remarking on his recent public appearances. “Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Yadav, is carrying around his grandmother’s photo. Had he carried the photos of his parents, we would have felt he was being untruthful. After being sidelined by his parents, he now carries his grandmother’s picture,” he said.

Continuing his criticism, Neeraj Kumar added, “After being humiliated by his brother and receiving his sister’s political blessings through a tweet from Singapore, Tej Pratap’s political enthusiasm seems to have awakened. He is more educated and the elder son, so he has every right to make promises to the public, at least he isn’t claiming to be a crusader of social justice while facing 27 criminal cases. Compared to Tejashwi, we believe the number of cases against Tej Pratap would be far fewer.”

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, held a press conference announcing several welfare measures, including doubling the allowance for Panchayat and Gram Kachahri representatives and introducing pension schemes for former members. He also said that the Mahagathbandhan only seeks “20 months” from the people of Bihar to prove that change is possible.

Yadav accused the NDA government of corruption, unemployment, and industrial neglect, saying, “The people of Bihar are ready for change. They gave 20 years to the NDA, now give us 20 months.”

--IANS

rs/dpb