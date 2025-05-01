"How can BBMB dictate terms to Punjab like this?": CM Bhagwant Mann amid water issue

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): After the Bhakra Beas Management Board order, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday questioned the authority of the BBMB in dictating terms to Punjab, highlighting that Punjab holds 60 per cent of the share in the board and has the final say in decisions.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) recently ordered that an additional 8,500 cusecs of water be released to Haryana.

Speaking to the media, CM Mann emphasised that Punjab, which faces its own water demands due to the upcoming paddy season and a severe drop in groundwater levels, cannot provide more water.

"Haryana has already used its allocated share of water. This water is meant for the period from May 21 to the next May 21, which they have already used up by March. Now, they are asking for unnecessary water that Punjab does not have. We have fixed our canal system, and our paddy season is also coming up, during which we have our own water demand. Our groundwater level has dropped to 600 feet, and we need to conserve that as well," Bhagwant Mann said.

"How can BBMB dictate terms to Punjab like this? What kind of rule is this? Punjab holds 60% of the share in BBMB, and Punjab is the one that makes the final decision. Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana express their wishes first, and then Punjab makes the decision," the Punjab CM emphasised.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Haryana government had appealed to Punjab, claiming that it had no drinking water for its people. "On humanitarian grounds, the Punjab government showed generosity and began providing 4,000 cusecs of water daily to Haryana starting from April 6," he said.

CM Bhagwant Mann noted that the water levels in the dams have fallen to a concerning level. He mentioned that the water levels in Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam are 32 feet, 12 feet, and 14 feet lower than last year, respectively. He stated that every drop of water in the state is precious, and there is no question of sharing it with anyone.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an all-party meeting on May 2 at 10 am at Punjab Bhawan amid escalating concerns over the state's water rights.

The meeting will discuss the issue of Punjab's water being taken away by the central government.

Along with this, the Punjab Government is likely to convene a special session of the Assembly on Monday. A proposal regarding the water issue is expected to be brought up in the special session. (ANI)

