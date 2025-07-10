How Army became lifeline for flood-hit villages in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) In the mist-covered hills of Himachal Pradesh, where nature’s beauty can turn treacherous in a heartbeat, uniformed men of the Indian Army are writing a quiet story of hope, resilience, and selfless service.

As floodwaters wreaked havoc across the Mandi district, especially in remote villages like Thunag, Degi, Rushad, and Chapad, the Indian Army is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of flood-affected districts and is providing key help, ensuring that life continues to function there.

At a time when nature’s beauty has turned into a devastating situation, including in remote villages of Mandi and other areas in Himachal Pradesh, it was not just heavy machinery but human courage that cleared paths, delivered rations, and provided the healing touch where it was needed most.

Since July 6, Indian Army relief columns have been operating tirelessly in these affected regions. Despite limited mobile coverage, the soldiers have maintained constant updates with the civil administration, working shoulder-to-shoulder with the SDRF, NDRF, and local officials.

Notably, it isn’t just supplies that arrived, but also doctors. In makeshift tents set up next to collapsed homes, army medics are treating everything, including the provision of first aid and distribution of ration kits to affected families.

In partnership with civil administration, the Army has ensured the delivery of relief material to remote villages cut off by the flood. Aid has already reached Degi (July 7), Rushad (July 8), and Chapad (July 9).

All columns are in communication via mobile networks, with limited coverage at some locations like Thunag.

Satellite communications, including ISAT phone, RS STARSV and HX systems, have been provided to ensure uninterrupted operational connectivity.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is scheduled to visit Thunag to assess the ongoing relief operations.

Similarly, the Brigade Commander is also visiting Mandi for an operational update and interaction with the relief columns.

A meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, is also planned to enhance coordination and response.

The Indian Army said it remains committed to supporting the citizens of Himachal Pradesh during this crisis and continues to stand by the civil administration in its time of need.

--IANS

sas/dpb