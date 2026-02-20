Housing Board merges into Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, CM informs Assembly

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on the first day of the Budget session here on Friday, said the government has dissolved Housing Board Haryana and merged it into the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran to enhance efficiency, provide better housing facilities and strengthen urban planning integration.

CM Saini said the functions of the Housing Board, Haryana and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran were largely identical. He assured that the interests of all employees of the housing board have been fully safeguarded.

The resolution was passed under the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 80 of the Haryana Housing Board Act of 1971. Now, all the responsibilities of the board will be vested in Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

Earlier, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to prominent personalities who died between the previous session and this session.

CM Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. These include Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, former minister of state Surinder Kumar Madan, former Member of the legislative Assembly Anand Kaushik and Sahil Khan, nephew of legislator Mamman Khan.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MLA Aditya Chautala read the obituary resolutions on behalf of their party. The House also paid tributes to the brave soldiers of Haryana who displayed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation.

They included Subedar Hiralal of Akbarpur village in Mahendragarh District, Subedar Dharamvir of Birohar village in Jhajjar District, Sub Inspector Akash Chaudhary of Rudrol village in Charkhi Dadri district, Havildar Harjinder Singh of Mangoli Rangdan village in Kurukshetra district, Havildar Jogender Singh of Barkoda village in Mahendragarh district, Naik Parveen Kumar of Sheria district in Jhajjar district, Naik Deepak Goyat of Kaapdo village in Hansi district, Sepoy district, Sudhir Narwal of Sherpur village in Yamunanagar, Sepoy Jogender of Mayyar village in Hisar district, Sepoy Mohit of Gijarod village in Jhajjar district, district, Sepoy Sahil Meena of Jadthal village in Rewari district, Sepoy Manish Kumar of Sulehra village in Jind district, and Sepoy Surjit of Dhukra village in Sirsa district.

The House saluted these brave sons and resolved to convey its heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families.

