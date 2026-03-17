House panel suggests close monitoring of Delhi water projects to meet timelines​

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A Parliamentary Standing Committee, in its report presented on Tuesday, flagged delays in the 477 MLD Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant and the water supply system improvement projects in Delhi, recommending that the Union Home Ministry and the city administration focus on periodic monitoring to meet timelines.​

Read More

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, MP, Rajya Sabha, presented its report on Tuesday and said, “The Committee notes that with respect to Package - 1 - (Construction of 477 MLD WTP at Chandrawal) of Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant project which is proposed to be executed in six packages, the work is in progress and it is expected to be commissioned shortly.”​

In its 257th Report on the ‘Demands for Grants (2026–27) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’, the House Panel said, “Similarly, work in respect of Package - 2 - West (Improvement of Water Supply System) is likely to be completed by December 2026. The Committee also observes that it is an ongoing project and the expected timeline has been delayed in the past.”​

“Therefore, the Committee recommends that the Ministry, along with UT administration, ensure the periodic monitoring of the progress of work so that the timelines are met without any further delay,” said the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report.​

The panel also pointed to the gap between the fund requirement indicated by the Delhi government and the allocation under BE 2026-27.​

“The Committee notes that for the year 2026-27, while the projected requirement indicated by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is remarkably higher at Rs 17,997.00 crores, the allocation under BE 2026-27 remains at Rs 1,348.01 crores. The Committee observes that the gap between projected demand and allocated funds,” said the report.​

“The Committee observes that this large gap between projected demand and allocated funds may affect the timely implementation of infrastructure and welfare projects, particularly those relating to water supply and other essential services,” said the report.​

The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry review the resource requirement during the course of the financial year and, if necessary, raise the matter at the Revised Estimates stage so that priority projects are not adversely affected due to a shortage of funds, said the report.​

“The Committee recommends that such funds be carefully monitored to ensure that they are fully and effectively utilised. The Ministry may ensure regular and periodic monitoring of ongoing and new schemes and projects proposed under Central Assistance to Union Territories, under which an allocation of Rs 951.00 crores has been made to the UT of Delhi. This would help ensure full utilisation of the allocated funds, avoid cost overruns, and adhere to the prescribed timelines for completion of projects,” said the report.​

--IANS

rch/dan