Hospital integration to boost MBBS, PG seats in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the integration of key medical institutions in the national capital will not only strengthen healthcare services but also significantly improve medical education.

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The move is expected to pave the way for a substantial increase in MBBS and postgraduate (PG) seats, she said.

The Delhi government plans to merge Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) to create an autonomous institution on the lines of the AIIMS model, she said.

In addition, efforts are underway to develop the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) into a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS-2).

The Chief Minister said a key objective of the project is to significantly increase PG seats so that more doctors can receive specialist training and the quality of healthcare can be enhanced.

As part of the plan, similar departments and disciplines currently operating separately across GTB Hospital, DSCI, and RGSSH will be integrated. At present, resources and manpower are fragmented, leading to underutilisation.

Once integrated, faculty members, including assistant professors, associate professors, and professors, will be pooled. According to medical norms, an associate professor can support two PG seats, while a professor can support three.

Officials indicated that departments such as radiology, pathology, and anaesthesia are likely to see a significant rise in seats. In radiology, where seats are currently extremely limited or even absent in some institutions, the number could increase to around 22 after integration. Pathology seats may rise to nearly 26, while anaesthesia could see a jump to about 48 seats.

This growth will not only come from merging departments but also from filling existing vacant faculty positions, as several posts remain unfilled across hospitals.

Some specialised departments currently do not offer PG seats, particularly in the Delhi State Cancer Institute and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

After integration, new faculty will be recruited and PG courses will be introduced in these areas. At DSCI, around 26 new PG seats could be added in departments such as radiation oncology, nuclear medicine, cancer research, and intensive care. At RGSSH, about 14 new seats are expected in super-speciality areas like cardiology and cardiac surgery, according to a statement.

The Chief Minister added that an increase in bed strength, patient load, and faculty numbers will also create strong prospects for expanding MBBS seats in the future. To support this, the government plans to develop hostels, modern laboratories, lecture theatres, and other academic infrastructure to ensure a better learning environment for students.

CM Gupta said the initiative is not limited to improving healthcare delivery but also focuses on expanding medical education and promoting research.

She emphasised that the plan will help position Delhi as a leading national centre for medical education, research, and advanced healthcare services.

By integrating institutions, the government aims to optimise the use of faculty, infrastructure, and advanced medical equipment, offering students better training and enhanced research opportunities.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s goal is to strengthen healthcare systems in the capital while taking medical education to new heights, ensuring Delhi emerges as a frontrunner in both treatment and medical research.

--IANS

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